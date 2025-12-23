Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu promoted as Additional DGP

Hyderabad: Several senior and junior IAS and IPS officers have been promoted in the Telangana State.

Principal Secretary to Energy department Naveen Mittal and Principal Secretary to Labour and Employment Dana Kishore have been promoted as Special Chief Secretaries.

Two senior IPS officers - 2001 batch Officer Akun Sabharwal, who was on central deputation, and Rachakonda Police commissioner G Sudheer Babu were promoted as Additional Director General of police.

2017 batch 14 IAS officers were also given Junior Administrative Grade scale level of officers. Rizwan Basha Shaik, (Collector of Jangaon ), Mikkilineni Manu Choudary ( Collector, Medchal-Malkajgiri ), Muzammil Khan,Venkatesh Dhotre ( collector, Kumurambheem-Asifabad ), Santhosh ( collector Jogulamba Gadwal) , Rajarshi Shah ( Collector Adilabad, Prateek ( Collector, Vikarabad) Ila Tripathi,( Collector, Nalgonda), Sneha Shabarish ( Collector, Hanamkonda ) Rahul Sharma ( Collector, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, ) Divakara TS ( Collector Mulugu), Kota Sreevatsa (Joint Metropolitan Commissioner (General), HMDA ), P Katyayani Devi, ( Addl’CEO, SERP ) and E.V.Narsimha Reddy ( Addl CEO, Industry & Investment Cell & SPEED ) have retained in the same post after promotions.