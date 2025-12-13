Rahul Gandhi to join Revanth and Messi on the turf

Hyderabad: Leaderof the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will play a football match alongside Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and football legend Lionel Messi on Saturday at Uppal Stadium. While Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already practised for the event, Rahul Gandhi is expected to participate without any prior practice.

According to the official schedule, Rahul Gandhi will leave Delhi at 2:15 pm on Saturday by a special flight and land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. From there, he will travel by road to Falaknuma Palace, where he is expected to arrive by 5 pm.

He is scheduled to attend the Messi GOAT India Tour event from 7:15 pm to 7:55 pm. After that, between 9:15 pm and 9:45 pm, he will proceed to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal. Rahul Gandhi will depart for Delhi at 10:30 pm on an Air India flight and is expected to reach the capital by 1 am.

Lionel Messi will arrive in Hyderabad at 4 pm and head directly to Falaknuma Palace before proceeding to Uppal Stadium for the match, where he will play alongside CM Revanth Reddy.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally invited Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to attend the historic match.