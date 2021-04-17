Weather Report: Rain occurs in Ranga Reddy & Vikarabad

Begumpet: Rain occurred at isolated places in Telangana State, mostly in districts like Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad, besides others, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. According to the IMD bulletin, Shadnagar (RR district) recorded 4 cm of rainfall, while there was 2 cm in Ibrahimpatnam (RR), 1 cm each in Chevella (RR) and Kodangal (Vikarabad).

Rain is being attributed to a cyclonic circulation lying over south coastal Odisha and its neighbourhood. Besides, the cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and its neighbourhood has become less marked. The trough/wind discontinuity from the south-east Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast to north interior Karnataka across south interior Karnataka has become less marked.

According to the forecast in Hyderabad, rain or thundershowers will occur from April 17 to 19 in evening or night. During the next three days, the forecast is partly cloudy sky. The day temperatures during the six days are likely to be 37, 37, 38, 38, 39 and 39 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, Nalgonda registered the highest maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. The day temperatures rose appreciably ranging from 2.1 to 4 deg C in some parts. They were below normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C in some parts, appreciably below normal by 3.1 to 5 deg C in some areas and markedly below normal by 5 deg C or less in some others.

The other day temperatures recorded in the State were: Ramagundam 37.4, Adilabad 37.3,. Dundigal 36.7, Khammam 36.2, Nizamabad 36.1, Hyderabad 35.8, Medak 35.1, Hanamakonda 34, Mahbubnagar 33.9, Bhadrachalam 33.8, Hakimpet 33.5.