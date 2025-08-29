Rains wreak havoc in Telangana

Hyderabad: Torrential rains on Wednesday and Thursday have paralysed normal life in several parts of Telangana, with one person dying due to a wall collapse, two being washed away, and more than 10,000 people displaced.

Heavy rains lashed the northern parts of Telangana, including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet districts facing the brunt. People in low-lying areas in these districts were stranded. Many cars were washed away, and more than 10,000 people are reportedly displaced. Crops were damaged in the districts hit by heavy rain. Significant damage to roads, culverts, and bridges was also reported in these districts.

According to the officials, Kamareddy and Medak Districts have witnessed unprecedented rains over three days starting Tuesday. While Argonda station at Rajampet mandal in Kamareddy received 44 cm rainfall, a total of 23 locations (including 10 in Kamareddy, four in Nirmal, six in Medak and remaining in Nizamabad and Siddipet) received more than 20 cm rainfall. This is the heaviest downpour in such a short span in the last five decades.

A total of 15 SDRF teams and 5 NDRF teams were deployed for 24/7 services in the affected districts. In addition, about 100 Army personnel from TASA unit Hyderabad were engaged in rescue and relief operations in Medak District. Widespread damage has been reported from several districts. Due to heavy rainfall in Kamareddy, six mandals were severely affected by floods viz. Kamareddy, Bibipet, Rajampet, Nizamsagar, Yellareddy, and Machareddy. Over 500 people have been rescued so far. The SDRF team rescued nine workers at Boggu Gudise and another five people at Gunkal Village. It was a difficult operation, but they could successfully rescue all of them. One person died due to a wall collapse. A car with 2 people got washed away in a Neelakatta vagu in Domakonda. Railway track has caved in at Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor Mandal and train movement was suspended subsequently until further orders.

In the Kamareddy town, the Housing Board Colony, GR Colony, Teachers Colony, Sarampally ST Residential School areas were among the worst affected areas. Rescue operations were taken up with the help of SDRF and NDRF teams. Evacuation operation was taken up to save the affected villagers of Nizamsagar and Pocharam Dams. Haveli Ghanpur, Papannapet, Ramayampet, Shankarampet (A) and Nizampet are the worst affected mandals in Medak district. Water is overflowing on 47 roads, 23 culverts/causeways and 15 bridges, blocking traffic on either side.