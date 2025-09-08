Rajagopal Reddy vows to secure justice for triple R road oustees

Yadadri Bhongir: Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday made a hot comment and vowed to fight till justice was done to the victims oftriple R road project. Rajagopal Reddy met with the project’s land oustees at Samsthan Narayanapuram Mandal headquarters of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that he would not be complacent if injustice was done to the victims and added that he would go to any far to secure the justice to them. He assured that even if the Triple R project is repealed, he would not let injustice be done to the affected people.

He said that the problem would be solved only if the state government is paralyzed in some places. He said that the people were his strength and added that he was ready to fight for them in any way and make any sacrifice if necessary. The MLA asked the people to be ready for the fight. He made it clear that he was an MLA of the ruling party but if the injustice is done to the people, he is ready to fight with his ow party government.

Noting that there is an emotional connection between land and farmer, he said that it was inseparable. “Land is not just about agriculture; it is a status. In the Triple R project, the people of Munugodu Assembly constituency are losing the most of their lands. I will bring their problems to the attention of the government.

If necessary, I will meet the Union ministers. I will fight with you as a legislator until you get justice,” said Rajagopal Reddy.