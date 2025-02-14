Rajbhasha Award for NTPC Ramagundam

Ramagundam: NTPC Ramagundam has been honored with the Swarn Shakti-2023-24 Rajbhasha Award for its excellence in promoting Hindi. This achievement came under the leadership of CK Samanta, head of project.

The award was presented by Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd along with BODs and it was re-ceived by CK Samanta, HOP (R&T) at Raipur at the IPS Summit -2025.

Congratulating the team, Samanta praised the efforts of the entire Ramagundam & Telangana (R&T) family. Babar Salim Pasha, central NBC member also extended his congratulations, espe-cially acknowledging BK Sikdar, head of HR, and Shri Adesh Kumar Pandey, Rajbhasha officer, for their contributions.