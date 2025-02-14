Live
- Govt ready to support drone innovations: Dinesh
- CS condemns rumours on bird flu, reviews situation with collectors
- Govt to restore Tirumala tourism package
- Celebrate Love Today with a Delicious Valentine’s Dinner!
- Pulwama attack anniversary: Coming generations will never forget their sacrifice, says PM Modi
- Botcha demands timelines for implementing welfare schemes
- Exploring Online Exam Proctoring Services for Global Institutions
- India will take back illegal migrants, crack down on traffickers, says PM Modi
- Bird Flu: Centre dispatches teams to assess impact in state
- Induction of third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva
Just In
Rajbhasha Award for NTPC Ramagundam
Highlights
NTPC Ramagundam has been honored with the Swarn Shakti-2023-24 Rajbhasha Award for its excellence in promoting Hindi. This achievement came under the leadership of CK Samanta, head of project.
Ramagundam: NTPC Ramagundam has been honored with the Swarn Shakti-2023-24 Rajbhasha Award for its excellence in promoting Hindi. This achievement came under the leadership of CK Samanta, head of project.
The award was presented by Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd along with BODs and it was re-ceived by CK Samanta, HOP (R&T) at Raipur at the IPS Summit -2025.
Congratulating the team, Samanta praised the efforts of the entire Ramagundam & Telangana (R&T) family. Babar Salim Pasha, central NBC member also extended his congratulations, espe-cially acknowledging BK Sikdar, head of HR, and Shri Adesh Kumar Pandey, Rajbhasha officer, for their contributions.
Next Story