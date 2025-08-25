  • Menu
Rajesh Reddy warns middlemen demanding bribes

Rajesh Reddy warns middlemen demanding bribes
Nagarkurnool: Local MLA Dr K Rajesh Reddy has issued a strong warning against those demanding bribes from beneficiaries in the name of government welfare schemes such as Indiramma Housing and Kalyana Lakshmi.

He revealed that complaints had reached him about certain leaders collecting money from beneficiaries. Referring to a recent incident in Bijinapally mandal where a person extorted money, the MLA said he personally instructed the local SI to register an FIR against the accused. Expressing anger, he remarked: “If a beneficiary is sanctioned one lakh rupees and middlemen snatch away Rs 20,000–30,000, what will the poor family be left with?”

He appealed to the people to lodge complaints directly with him if anyone dares to demand money in future.In a stern warning, the MLA declared: “Whoever it may be—even my close aides or party leaders—if they obstruct beneficiaries’ rightful dues, I will not spare them. Strict action is inevitable.”

