Rajgopal Reddy scotches reports on quitting Cong

Hyderabad: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Thursday vehemently denied reports of him resigning from the Congress party, labelling them as a social media campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation.Speaking to the media, Rajgopal Reddy urged the public not to believe the rumours that he was against the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not being considered for a cabinet berth.

He expressed his frustration that “unscrupulous elements” were spreading false propaganda that he was resigning as an MLA and forming a new party. “As a Congress party worker, I have won twice on behalf of the party. I am very fond of Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and our family remains faithful to the party,” he stated.

Addressing specific reports that he was meeting former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, he said, “There is no truth in this. I am not going to meet Jagan. I am going to a function at Modugula Venugopal Reddy’s house. This is all a conspiracy to tarnish my reputation.”

He appealed to the people of Telangana to not believe the falsehoods being spread against him on social media. Rajgopal Reddy concluded by justifying his past public comments, stating, “In the interest of the welfare of the Congress party, I have expressed my opinion publicly on some occasions to strengthen the party. What is wrong with that?”