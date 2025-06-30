Rajgopal Reddy’s hands-on approach to civic service

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Local Rajgopal Reddy’s hands-on approach to civic serviceMLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy toured streets in Anthampet village of the newly formed Gattuppal Mandal to understand the problems of villagers first-hand.

He inaugurated sanctioned Indiramma houses by performing coconut-breaking rituals. He promised to secure homes in the second phase for eligible poor families who were left out in the first list.

Visiting the hut of Ramulu, a daily-wage earner, he assured to build him a house, covering the remaining cost beyond the Rs 5 lakh government grant.

Observing power lines passing over homes, he instructed the electricity AE to remove loose and unsafe 11KV lines immediately.

Rajgopal Reddy also inspected roadworks between Anthampet to Devulathanda, Rajyathanda, and Namapuram.

He said that welfare schemes should reach the deserving, beyond politics.

Listening to Somalingamma’s grief about her abandoned state, he phoned her son and urged him to take care of his mother. Local leaders and officials accompanied him during the visit.