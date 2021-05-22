Rajiv Gandhi laid foundation for modern India: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi laid foundation for modern India by bringing reforms in several sectors.

He paid floral tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary in Huzurnagar on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said Telecommunications and Information Technology sectors have grown leaps and bounds during Rajiv Gandhi tenure. India has developed as a front runner in IT sector in the past three decades due to the efforts of Rajiv Gandhi, who brought reforms in local governance also, he added. Regular elections to local bodies also was a gift of Rajiv to the country, he reminded.

Later, MP Uttam Kumar visited Huzurnagar Area Hospital and distributed fruits and food to patients. He visited Covid ward, interacted with the patients and urged them not to lose their hearts. Uttam stated that former Chief Minister K Rosaiah laid foundation for the construction of 100-bed hospital in Huzurnagar in 2012. He said only eight doctors have been working in the hospital while the sanctioned strength was 49. Though the Area Hospital is a 100-bedded one, it did not have CT scan facility. Also, there is shortage for gynecologists and need to appoint a radiologist. He demanded the government to establish oxygen plant in the hospital.

Uttam distributed 2,000 food kits in Miryalaguda and visited Primary Health Care Centre at Nereducherla. He distributed food, fruits and medicine kits to patients, their families, hospital staff and appreciated the selfless services of doctors, nurses, para medical staff, sanitation staff, and ambulance drivers.