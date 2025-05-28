Rajiv Yuva Vikasam: State govt to distribute sanction letters to beneficiaries on June 2

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu directed officials to meticulously organise the distribution of sanction letters to beneficiaries of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme on June 2, the Telangana State Formation Day.

At a review on the implementation progress of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, the Deputy CM emphasised that the scheme was launched as a prestigious initiative. He instructed that from June 2 to 9, sanction letters should be distributed to the selected beneficiaries of the scheme across all constituencies in the state.

From June 10 to 15, training programmes will be conducted at district and constituency levels. After June 15, the grounding process (implementation of sanctioned support) must be carried out in an organised manner. The aim is to initiate the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme on June 2 and empower 5 lakh youth to become self-employed by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, he said.

He further instructed that this programme should be conducted every month and completed in phases. Senior officials of the SC, ST, BC, and Minority Welfare Departments should coordinate with district in-charge ministers and collectors. Urban youth interested in becoming gig workers should be given the opportunity to purchase two-wheelers under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, he said.

The Deputy CM also directed that chairpersons of the welfare corporations receive applications under this scheme and forward all reviewed applications to the respective district collectors immediately.

He criticised the previous ten years of governance, stating that welfare departments and the state’s youth were neglected.

To ensure the scheme’s success, an SLBC (State Level Bankers’ Committee) meeting was held a week ago. Since then, welfare department officials have been in constant discussions with bankers to bring the self-employment programme to its final stage. The Deputy CM appreciated their efforts.