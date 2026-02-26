Rajya Sabha ticket race heats up as MKR throws hat in the ring

Rythu Commission Chairman M Kodanda Reddy has entered the Rajya Sabha ticketrace, intensifying competition within the ruling Congress for the vacant two seats, elections for which scheduled to be held on March 16.

With several aspirants already vying for the nominations, Kodanda Reddy on Wednesday expressed his interest in securing a Rajya Sabha berth. Speaking informally to media persons, he said he had earlier requested the AICC to appoint a leader from South India as National Kisan Congress president, but did not receive the post due to unforeseen reasons.

“I have worked for the party and continue to do so. It would be good if the party invites applications from Rajya Sabha aspirants. I will request the Chief Minister and TPCC president to consider my name.

They are aware of my service to the party, and I believe the high command also recognises leaders who are eligible,” he said. Kodanda Reddy added that he would be happy if a committed party worker is chosen for the Rajya Sabha seat, though he remarked that he would not personally lobby in Delhi for the opportunity.

Party sources indicate that senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi is likely to finalise candidate for one of the two vacant seats, while deliberations are ongoing for the second seat.

Several senior leaders are reportedly in contention for the remaining berth, including CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Madhu Yashki Goud, T. Jeevan Reddy, G. Chinna Reddy, Shabbir Ali and Jetti Kusuma Kumar and few others. Kodanda Reddy’s entry has further heightened speculation over who the party high command will ultimately accommodate.

There is also discussion that the TPCC chief and some ministers may constitute a committee to ensure that the selection process does not lead to internal embarrassment for the party.

Sources suggest that the party may refrain from nominating leaders who contested the Assembly, Lok Sabha, or MLC elections. Similarly, those currently holding nominated posts may not be considered.

Party insiders believe that V. Hanumantha Rao, a close friend of Kodanda Reddy, could emerge as a strong contender since he currently holds no official position. VH was also reportedly denied the Khammam Lok Sabha ticket during the parliamentary elections.