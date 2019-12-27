Ramagundam CP V Satyanarayana conducts counselling to gamblers

Ramagundam: Police Commissioner of Ramagundam V Satyanarayana gave counselling to as many as 176 people, both players and organising gambling clubs, belonging to Mancherial and Peddapalli districts.



Following the orders of Police Commissioner Satyanarayana, Task Force and police personnel of Ramagundam Police Commissionerate conducted raids on lodges, hotels, houses of public representatives and businesspersons and nabbed people, who are playing cards and gave them counselling. The police also warned them not to play again. As the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate tightened their grip on gambling, the organisers opened clubs in the neighbouring State Maharashtra and appointed agents by paying from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to shift the players daily from Mancherial and Peddapalli districts by engaging about 40 vehicles. Tipped off about this, the Task force along with police personnel conducted raids and nabbed those, who were going to the neighbouring State to play cards and some of the organisers also.

Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said that several people and youth, in order to earn easy money without doing any work, are indulging in the bad habit of playing cards. They are not only spoiling their lives but also that of their family members after losing money in the gambling,

He warned the players and organisers of imposing PD Act on them and of taking stringent action if they don't change their business.