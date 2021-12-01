Ramagundam Municipal in-charge Commissioner in ACB net

Peddapalli: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday nabbed Ramagundam Municipal Corporation in-charge Commissioner Kudikala Shankar Kumar and his private servant Thota Mallikarjun for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor.

Shankar Kumar is Peddapalli Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and was given Full Additional Charge (FAC) of Commissioner. According to ACB officials, a contractor Gaikwad Rajanikant of Godavarikhani executed the works of spraying sodium hypochlorite in Ramagundam municipal corporation limits.

He applied for sanctioning of Rs 9,28,796 for the works done. The in-charge Commissioner allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe from him and accepted the amount through his private servant T Mallikarjun of Hanumakonda from the complainant.

The in-charge Commissioner's private servant was caught red-handed in the premises of RDO office at Peddapalli and the bribe amount was recovered from his possession. Both the RDO and his private servant were arrested and would be produced before the ACB Court in Karimnagar.