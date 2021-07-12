Ramagundam: NTPC RED reviews progress of works

Ramagundam: On the second day of his Ramagundam visit on Sunday, Sanjay Madan, RED (WR-II & South), NTPC, along with Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana) and senior officials, visited prominent locations of Ramagundam Plant, Telangana Project, Floating Solar PV project, and many more to review the progress.

During the inspection of progress at Telangana project, Sanjay Madan inaugurated DM Stream. On this occasion, he asked all the concerned to put their best efforts to get the units commissioned in times with thrust on Safety and Quality.

He also visited Ramagundam plant and enquired about the Operation and Maintenance work. On this occasion, he interacted with the engineers and appreciated their role in uninterrupted power generation during Covid. Later, Sanjay Madan visited the new initiative at NTPC-Ramagundam – Miyawaki Forest and Geopolymer Aggregate. He lauded the innovative practices of Ramagundam and advised to continuously focus on similar activities.

Earlier, Sanjay Madan interacted with office bearers of unions and associations and appreciated for their constructive role. He also interacted with leading agencies and advised them to work in synergy with NTPC to get the things done in time. Before departure, Sanjay Madan planted a sapling in the township.