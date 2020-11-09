Ranga Reddy: BJP leaders, residents hold hunger strike

Ranga Reddy: BJP Ranga Reddy district urban President Sama Rangareddy along with other BJP leaders and residents of several colonies in LB Nagar held a hunger strike on Sunday pertaining to the registration problems they have been facing. On this occasion, Sama Rangareddy said that LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy and corporator promised the people to solve the registration problem faced by them but has failed to do so.

Earlier, during the GHMC elections, IT minister KTR, Kavitha, Jagadishwar Reddy visited the constituency and promised the people that they would solve their problem, but, there was no response regarding the same from then.

The TRS party has been making promises and not fulfilling them, he alleged and said that whenever the residents and BJP leaders questioned the MLA regarding the issue, he would show fake GO copies and cheated them. Earlier, the MLA said that he would resign from his post if he failed to solve the registration problem. Hence, BJP Ranga Reddy district urban President Sama Rangareddy demanded MLA Sudheer Reddy to do the same.