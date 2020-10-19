Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributes ex-gratia cheques

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy distributed ex-gratia cheque to the families of people who lost their lives due the floods in Maheshwaram on Sunday. The Minister distributed the cheque worth Rs 5 lakh to Shalini and Lalitha.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that it is sorrowful that so many people have lost their lives due the flood.

The government has taken necessary actions to help the flood victims and rescue operations are in process so that victims can be rescued and brought to save places, she added.