Just In
Rangareddy: Youth throw in their lot with BRS
Rangareddy : A dynamic surge of young individuals from Bhairkhanpally village in Keshampet mandal has chosen to align themselves with the BRS party, as they see it as a platform that consistently champions the aspirations and potential of the youth. This significant move was made in the presence of MLA Anjaiah Yadav, symbolising the growing support for the party.
The youth of Bhairkhanpally village displayed their enthusiasm for the BRS party, with a multitude of them coming forward to endorse the party’s commitment to nurturing young talent in various domains. Their decision to join the BRS was motivated by the party’s unwavering support for youth, which has resonated deeply with this energetic group.
Speaking on behalf of the enthusiastic new recruits, they expressed their unwavering commitment to stand by the BRS party and work towards securing a third consecutive term for MLA Anjaiah Yadav.