Razors out as old barbers object to new recruits

Yadagirigutta: A conflict arose between the existing and newly appointed barbers at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple Kalyana Katta in Yadagirigutta.

Currently, 96 barbers are working at the temple’s Kalyana Katta under a commission-based system. Recently, an additional 20 barbers were appointed by the Executive Officer (EO) Bhaskar Rao, following the orders of the Endowments Commissioner.

On Wednesday, the 20 newly appointed barbers arrived at the Kalyana Katta to report for duty. However, the existing 96 barbers objected to their entry and staged a protest. A verbal altercation occurred between them and the Assistant Executive Officer present at the site. The AEO explained that the new appointments were made based on a court order, which allowed the inclusion of the 20 barbers into the workforce. Despite the explanation, tension continued, prompting the police to intervene and calm the situation.

Eventually, after the court order and Endowments department’s directives were shown, the 20 new barbers were allowed to begin their duties. According to the directive from the Endowments Commissioner, as part of temple development, barbers who lost their homes or shops on either side of the road under the hill — a total of 33 individuals — were to be given work at the Kalyana Katta under the commission-based system. Of these, 20 were newly appointed, as confirmed by temple authorities.

No official communication given

Rachakonda Janakiramu, president of the State Temple Kalyana Katta Association, said: “The EO claimed there was a court order for appointing the new 20 barbers, but when we asked for a copy, none was provided. Normally, if anyone is newly appointed to the Kalyana Katta, the temple sends an official letter to our association. This time, the EO and some officials bypassed this and made the appointments without informing us.”

Our dream has come true

Jampala Raju, president of the Yadagirigutta Barbers’ Association, expressed happiness over the new appointments. “Our dream of working in the Kalyana Katta has finally come true. Though the existing barbers filed a case against our appointments, we approached the High Court and received a favorable judgment. After showing the court order to the EO, we were allowed to join duties. We are ready to work together with the other barbers,” he said.