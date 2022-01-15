Real Sankranti ushered in by Telangana government policies: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday said that people got real Sankranti with welfare policies and schemes like "Rythu Bandhu", 'Rythu Bhima' and loan waiver.

He extended greetings to people on three days of Sankranti Festival. In a release here, Rao said that the State has flourished in the farm sector with government policies. He attributed the significant growth in the sector to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the combined State, Telangana was deprived of all facilities and schemes of welfare for farmers, he said. Rao stated that "there is no CM like KCR in India or history".

"Now in our own State we are able to see complete development in the farm sector", he claimed. The government spent about Rs 50,000 crore towards the "Rythu Bandhu" programme in seven years. No other State is able to launch such scheme. We have grown 3 crore MT of Paddy in 2.74 lakh acres".

The minister said Telangana spends Rs 10,000 crore on free power scheme yearly and Rs 30,000 crore to purchase foodgrains.

"Telangana is the only State that spends Rs 2.70 lakh crore on farm and allied sectors. said. As many as 65 lakh farmers got Rs 50,000 crore Rythu Bandhu benefit and 70,000 got Rs 3,500 crore insurance claim. He wished that people would follow Corona protocols during the festival.