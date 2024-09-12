Relief Efforts Continue on Day 3 at Chinnonipalli R&R Center

Gadwal: On Wednesday, former MPP Vijay Kumar and Gattu Tahsildar Saritha Rani were actively involved in overseeing the relief efforts at the Chinnonipalli Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Center. The ongoing work focused on verifying land ownership documents, which had been pending for the last two days. Additionally, they facilitated the distribution of midday meals for the affected families.

Later, medical staff assessed the health conditions of flood-affected individuals, with instructions to provide the necessary medical treatment. Vijay Kumar and Saritha Rani stressed the importance of ensuring that all victims receive proper healthcare.

Financial assistance of ₹16,500 was announced for 251 homeowners affected by the floods. They were instructed to submit essential documents, including Aadhaar card, ration card, and bank passbook copies, to avail the aid. The officials assured that, under the district collector's orders, every effort would be made to ensure that the victims face no hardships during the rehabilitation process.

RI Raju, Rajesh, surveyors Brahmaiah, Narasimhulu, Harikrishna, Veerendra, revenue staff, and local residents participated in the relief efforts.

Over the past week and a half, Hans India has been reporting various issues related to the Chinnonipalli Reservoir, bringing them to the attention of government officials. Responding to these reports, authorities established an emergency relief center in the Erragattu area of Chinnonipalli village, providing midday meals and processing applications for the rehabilitation packages. The MRO personally supervised the meal arrangements for the villagers, with former MPP Vijay Kumar playing a crucial role.

The district collector has personally assured that all displaced individuals will receive proper rehabilitation along with basic amenities such as schools, temples, drinking water, electricity, and drainage systems as soon as possible. This assurance has brought a sense of relief to the villagers.