Live
- Chandrababu visits Rushikonda buildings, here is a note on the project
- CM terms Rushikonda palace’s opulence as ‘mind-boggling’
- Gadwal MLA Inaugurates Grand Rathotsavam of Pagunta Venkanna Swami with Devotees.
- Neglected Bathrooms in Aija SC Hostel Spark Concerns Over Warden's Negligence and Government Funds Wastage.
- AIADMK to meet on Nov 6 to prepare roadmap for 2026 Assembly polls
- New Apple M4 chips set to help professionals across the spectrum in AI era
- Paddy Procurement Centers to Begin Full Operations Immediately, Orders District Collector B.M. Santosh.
- Request to Establish Junior Colleges in Every Mandal of Nadigadda Region.
- WhatsApp bans more than 85 lakh accounts in India in September
- 3rd Test: It boils down to one good partnership tomorrow, says Gill as India reduce NZ to 171/9
Just In
Request to Establish Junior Colleges in Every Mandal of Nadigadda Region.
BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya submitted a representation to Telangana State Education Commission Chairman Aakunoori Murali.
Gadwal : BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya submitted a representation to Telangana State Education Commission Chairman Aakunoori Murali.
Today, at the district collectorate office, Kuruva Pallayya, district coordinator of BRS Jogulamba Gadwal district, raised multiple educational concerns of the Nadigadda region to the Telangana State Education Commission. During the meeting, he highlighted pressing issues and demands regarding the state of education in the region.
Pallayya stated that for the past 60 years, the Nadigadda region has been neglected by policymakers in terms of education. He expressed regret over the lack of government educational institutions in the area and emphasized that Nadigadda remains one of the most underdeveloped areas educationally within Telangana.
One of the primary issues highlighted was the severe shortage of teachers across schools in this region. Due to the lack of sufficient teaching staff, students are deprived of proper education. Pallayya called for the immediate recruitment of full-time teachers in every school within each mandal.
In his list of demands, he urged the establishment of a boys' junior college and a girls' junior college in each mandal, and degree colleges in Aiza, Gattu, and Alampur mandals.