Request to Establish Junior Colleges in Every Mandal of Nadigadda Region.

BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya submitted a representation to Telangana State Education Commission Chairman Aakunoori Murali.

Today, at the district collectorate office, Kuruva Pallayya, district coordinator of BRS Jogulamba Gadwal district, raised multiple educational concerns of the Nadigadda region to the Telangana State Education Commission. During the meeting, he highlighted pressing issues and demands regarding the state of education in the region.

Pallayya stated that for the past 60 years, the Nadigadda region has been neglected by policymakers in terms of education. He expressed regret over the lack of government educational institutions in the area and emphasized that Nadigadda remains one of the most underdeveloped areas educationally within Telangana.

One of the primary issues highlighted was the severe shortage of teachers across schools in this region. Due to the lack of sufficient teaching staff, students are deprived of proper education. Pallayya called for the immediate recruitment of full-time teachers in every school within each mandal.

In his list of demands, he urged the establishment of a boys' junior college and a girls' junior college in each mandal, and degree colleges in Aiza, Gattu, and Alampur mandals.

