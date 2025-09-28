Reservation for local body polls finalised

Khanapur: A lucky draw was conducted on Saturday night at the Collectorate to finalise the reservations for local body election constituencies in Nirmal district.

Under the supervision of Nirmal District Collector Abhilash Abhinav, reservations were determined for ZPTC, MPP, MPTC, and Sarpanch positions across SC, ST, BC, Women, and General categories. On this occasion, the Collector stated that the reservation process was carried out with complete transparency in accordance with the guidelines of the State Election Commission. She explained that reservations for 18 ZPTC and MPP constituencies in the district were determined based on the 2011 census for SC and ST categories, while BC reservations were allocated as per the State Election Commission’s recommendations. The entire process was video recorded and conducted strictly according to regulations, in the presence of representatives from recognized political parties. Additional Collector for Local Bodies Faizan Ahmad, Bhainsa Sub-Collector Azmeera Sanket Kumar, RDO Ratnakalyani, ZP CEO Govind, Deputy CEO Shankar, and others participated in the lucky draw event. Representatives from political parties attended and reviewed the finalised reservations.