Residents raise stink over rampant dumping of trash in RK Puram Lake

Hyderabad : Residents of RK Puram have once again raised voice over the worsening pollution at Mukkidi Cheruvu (RK Puram Lake), attributing it to unchecked waste dumping, especially from local meat markets. Due to the apathy of the concerned officials, the lake has become a source of foul odour and a breeding ground for disease-carrying pests which is posing a grave health threat to nearby residents.

Earlier, the lake was spread over 100 acres but at present, half of the lake has been encroached. Moeover, the lake surroundings have become a garbage dump yard, and butchers near the lake are processing the meat and dumping waste into the lake, resulting in foul smell emanating from it.

Highlighting the pathetic situation, a few residents pointed out the water body had been never prioritised by authorities despite its deteriorating state. At present, only leftover food stuff and faecal waste is seen in the lake, as there is hardly any water in it. Despite submitting multiple representations to officials, no action has been taken, causing severe hardship for locals.

Robin Zaccheus, a social activist and a resident of RK Puram, said, “The condition of the lake is alarming, as sewage from the households is directly flowing into the lake. Adding fuel to fire is the illegal dumping of waste, resulting in foul smell emanating from it. Due to this, residents are forced to close their doors and windows. Due to the apathy of concerned officials, we are suffering, as the lake is completely polluted with unchecked water hyacinth, plastic waste, sewage, garbage dumping and animal waste.”

Srinivas, another resident, said, “We are vexed with complaining to concerned officials. Till date, the officials and leaders have only visited the lake but never solved the problem. A permanent solution must be found soon.”