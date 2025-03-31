Revanth calls on Guv amid TG cabinet expansion buzz

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma triggering speculation of Cabinet expansion soon. During his visit to greet the Governor on the occasion of Ugadi, the CM is said to have discussed the details regarding the possibility of Cabinet expansion in the first week of April, which was supposed to have been undertaken prior to Ugadi.

Revanth Reddy visited Raj Bhavan to convey Ugadi greetings to the Governor on Sunday. He was accompanied by Minister Konda Surekha, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and others. It is believed that the Congress high command will be giving a green signal in the next week, as at least four of the six vacant positions are likely to be filled.

Meanwhile the aspirants are leaving no stone unturned to ensure they get the Cabinet berth, as there remains buzz of names being already sent to the High command for finalisation. In view of several groups representing BCs, SCs and STs already sending letters to AICC leadership for consideration of candidates from their respective communities for proper representation, there remains a pressure within the party. Particularly following passage key bills related to 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) and the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the recent budget session, Madiga, Lambada and a few communities from BCs are pressing hard. If the Congress is unable to accommodate the Legislatures in the cabinet, there remains a scope of offering positions of Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip, informed the sources.