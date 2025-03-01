Revanth fires failure salvo against Kishan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy blasted Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy over not getting central approvals to the long pending projects, mainly Metro Rail phase and Musi Rejuvenation in the state.

In a letter to the Union Minister, the CM said that the Centre had approved the metro rail projects in Chennai and Bengaluru. “The Union Minister was not responding to the demand for the approval of the Hyderabad metro rail and Musi revitalisation projects, including Godavari linkage and infrastructure development,” he said.

The CM alleged that the Centre was neglecting the Musi rejuvenation project while backing the Sabarmati and Ganga river projects. Telangana also sought approvals for the Regional Ring Road, however, no positive response either from centre or Kishan Reddy. Greenfield Highway connecting Hyderabad’s dry port to Bandar Seaport in Andhra Pradesh was also pending, he said.

The CM appealed to the Union Minister to focus on getting special sanctions and funds worth Rs 1,63,559.31 crore instead of making tall claims and criticising the state government. “It is your moral responsibility to get approvals and get funds for the projects proposed by the state government for the state’s benefit,” he pointed out.

At a press conference here, the CM alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to do injustice to the southern states in the name of delimitation of the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. “BJP is conspiring to remain in power permanently. If the delimitation is done on the basis of population, the south will be plunged into a serious crisis. Congress will fight against the BJP’s conspiracy and expose them in public,” the Chief Minister affirmed.