Revanth most disgraceful among all CMs, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that ‘there has never been a worse or more disgraceful Chief Minister than Revanth Reddy among all the Chief Ministers who have served so far.

On Sunday, as part of the municipal election campaign, KTR conducted his campaign in Tandur town of the Tandur constituency. On this occasion, he highlighted the failure of the Congress party in implementing the promises and the six guarantees. He said that only the beneficiaries receiving the welfare schemes promised by the Congress party should vote for Congress, and others should vote against Congress and elect BRS to teach them a lesson.

The BRS leader said that Revanth Reddy was a person who uses despicable language, indiscriminately abusing the people, the opposition, and even women. KTR said that they have seen many Chief Ministers in history, from NT Rama Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, Rajasekhara Reddy, Rosaiah, Kiran Kumar Reddy to KCR, but there was never such a terrible and disgraceful person who speaks in such a manner. He said that any Chief Minister, when they visit a town in the state, talks about the development programs they will undertake for that town and speaks a few good words to the people. However, KTR said that Revanth Reddy was doing nothing except speaking abusive language indiscriminately wherever he goes. KTR said that Revanth Reddy was speaking solely with the intention of hurling abuses at KCR. He criticised Revanth Reddy, saying that he has done nothing in the last two years except sleeping in his Jubilee Hills palace. KTR criticized Revanth Reddy, alleging that he was engaging in corruption with the sole agenda of looting hundreds of crores of rupees every day.

He said that when people ask about the implementation of the promises made to them, Revanth Reddy speaks nonsense, and when the opposition questions him, he threatens to file false cases against them. He warned that there was no one in Telangana who was afraid of cases he files. He made it clear that no matter what kind of conspiracies Revanth Reddy hatches, he would not be spared in the future.