Revanth pledges Rs 1,038 cr devpt boost for Palamuru

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has promised a historic transformation for the Palamuru region, pledging development works worth over Rs 1,038 crore under irrigation, education, and infrastructure projects. Speaking at the Praja Paalana – Praja Vijayotsava Sabha in Makthal, the CM described himself as a servant of the people and vowed to achieve in ten years what would normally take a century.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth recalled that neither during the united Andhra Pradesh nor after the formation of Telangana did previous governments pay attention to Palamuru. He said that with the blessings of the people, who elected 12 MLAs from the combined district in December 2023, he became the second Chief Minister from Telangana. “In the next ten years, we will develop the district in all sectors, filling it with life and prosperity,” he said.

Before attending the public meeting, Revanth, accompanied by Ministers Vakiti Srihari, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, and District In-charge Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha, performed special prayers at the Padamati Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Makthal.

He later laid the foundation stones for several key projects worth Rs 1,038 crore, including the Makthal–Narayanpet–Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme, which will irrigate over 1.15 lakh acres, with a record Rs 20 lakh per acre compensation for farmers under land acquisition.

The CM highlighted the government’s dual focus on irrigation and education, stating that every constituency will receive a Young India Integrated School worth Rs 200 crore to ensure quality education reaches every child, along with major projects at Palamuru University and other local institutions.

Revanth underscored that the government has resolved longstanding issues such as SC classification and BC caste census, while implementing farmer-focused schemes like Rythu Bharosa and loan waivers. He urged citizens to elect capable leaders in the upcoming gram panchayat elections to ensure smooth execution of development projects.