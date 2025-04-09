Revanth Reddy doubles down on BJP criticism, pushes for national caste census

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sharpened his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), renewing calls for a comprehensive caste census across the country and accusing the ruling party at the Centre of obstructing efforts towards social justice.

During a meeting with leaders from backward communities at Praja Bhavan, Reddy alleged that the BJP has been intentionally misleading the public about the objectives and implications of caste-based surveys. He asserted that those opposing Telangana’s own caste census have failed to provide any concrete evidence of inaccuracies. "If there's any flaw in our survey, they should show it. So far, no one has been able to," he said.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for not conducting the national census since 2011, suggesting that this has led to the continued denial of rights and representation to marginalised groups. Reddy maintained that accurate population data is essential for fair policy-making and distribution of welfare benefits.

Telangana’s recently completed caste survey, according to the Chief Minister, revealed that backward classes account for more than 56% of the state’s population—a figure he believes must be acknowledged in resource allocation and representation.

Beyond the issue of the caste census, Reddy accused the BJP of shielding prominent leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including K Chandrasekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao, in the wake of a phone-tapping scandal. He questioned why central agencies have yet to act on Telangana’s request for international action against key accused individuals who are reportedly abroad.

Reddy also took a swipe at the BJP for silencing opposition voices, pointing out that Rahul Gandhi was not given an opportunity to speak in Parliament. He challenged the Prime Minister’s unfulfilled job promises, remarking, “Modi promised two crore jobs—did he deliver?”

He contrasted the ideological paths of the BJP and the Congress, referring to BJP’s roots in the “Godse parivar,” while calling on Congress workers to stand firmly behind Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

The Chief Minister concluded by urging party members to prepare for a decisive battle in the upcoming elections, declaring that it is their responsibility to unseat the BJP and defend democratic values.

Reddy’s remarks are seen as part of a broader Congress strategy to consolidate support among backward communities and position itself as the party of inclusivity ahead of the general elections.