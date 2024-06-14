Revanth Reddy overwhelms over school girls using Free Bus Travel Scheme, tweet goes viral

A tweet by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy showcasing the benefits of the free bus travel scheme for schoolgirls has gone viral. The CM posted a photo of girls studying at Magdumpur Zilla Parishad High School in Nangunur Mandal, Siddipet District happily displaying their Aadhaar cards. In the tweet, he expressed his happiness at seeing the girls availing the free bus travel scheme introduced by the public government.









The girls in the photo were seen holding their Aadhaar cards and thanking the government for providing them with free bus transportation to school. CM Revanth Reddy mentioned that he was pleased to see how the scheme has made it easier for girls to access education without any financial burden. His tweet praising the Congress government's initiative received widespread attention on social media.

In addition to this, the Telangana government has announced another positive development for women in the state. Under the Mahila Shakti scheme, CS Shanti Kumari has given approval for the establishment of 'Mahila Shakti - Canteen Services'. This initiative aims to empower women's associations by setting up special canteens at various locations such as head offices, collectorates, tourist areas, temples, bus stands, and industrial areas.

The decision to establish 'Mahila Shakti - Canteen Services' comes as part of the Chief Minister's directive to strengthen women's associations financially. The government has studied the success of similar initiatives like Anna Canteens in Kerala and Didi Ka Rasoi in Bengal before implementing this new service.