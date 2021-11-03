Revanth Reddy promises to stand by party activists
Highlights
In the wake of the 'humiliating' defeat of the Congress in the Huzurabad by-election, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said he would stand by the party activists of the constituency.
Hyderabad: In the wake of the 'humiliating' defeat of the Congress in the Huzurabad by-election, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said he would stand by the party activists of the constituency. Reddy said the by-election results had disappointed the party activists, adding that none should be disappointed.
He made it clear that a by-election would not decide the fate of a party. The TPCC chief stated that the by-election was held amid a special circumstance. The party candidate Balmuri Venkat had toured all villages of the constituency and sought votes from people. He would treat victory and defeat in equal measure.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story