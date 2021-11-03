Revanth Reddy promises to stand by party activists

Hyderabad: In the wake of the 'humiliating' defeat of the Congress in the Huzurabad by-election, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said he would stand by the party activists of the constituency. Reddy said the by-election results had disappointed the party activists, adding that none should be disappointed.

He made it clear that a by-election would not decide the fate of a party. The TPCC chief stated that the by-election was held amid a special circumstance. The party candidate Balmuri Venkat had toured all villages of the constituency and sought votes from people. He would treat victory and defeat in equal measure.