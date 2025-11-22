Revanth turning industrial land into party ATM, alleges KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao alleged on Friday that the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was attempting to execute a ‘colossal’ Rs 5 lakh crore land scam under the newly introduced Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP). Rama Rao demanded the immediate withdrawal of the policy and called for an open auction of all industrial lands in question.

Describing the move as ‘the biggest land scam in the history of India’, the BRS leader strongly asserted that the policy was designed solely to benefit a specific network of politically connected middlemen, relatives, and real estate groups close to the Chief Minister. Rama Rao claimed that the HILTP, framed by the Congress government as a land regularisation and transformation initiative, was, in reality, a deliberate strategy to convert thousands of acres of high-value industrial land into multi-use real estate at deeply discounted rates.

“This is not just a policy; it is a blueprint for a Rs 5 lakh crore scam. Under the guise of industrial land regularisation, Revanth Reddy has initiated the largest land scam India has ever witnessed,” alleged Rama Rao. The BRS leader disclosed that the policy seeks to regularise nearly 9,292 acres of prime industrial clusters in key areas such as Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar, and Azamabad. Given the current open market value of these lands, which he estimated at Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore per acre, the total market value stands between Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore.

“Revanth is attempting to hand over these lands for just 30 per cent of the government’s outdated SRO rate,” Rama Rao lashed out, noting that the market value of these properties is multiple times higher than the SRO rate. He emphasised that the move to regularise high-value land at only 30% of the SRO rate—which he claimed is already four to five times lower than the true market price—is clear evidence of corruption. “Even the SRO value is not being collected fully. Only 30% is being taken. The remaining lakhs of crores will directly benefit private pockets,” he alleged.

Rama Rao reminded the public that industrial lands were historically allotted at very low or subsidised rates to promote employment and genuine economic activity. In many cases, these lands were acquired from farmers specifically for industrial purposes. “The intention was to create jobs and boost production. But now, those very lands, acquired from the people, are being regularised for private profit,” he said. The BRS leader recalled rejecting similar proposals from brokers and landowners during the BRS regime because “public land cannot be given away cheaply for private benefit. We stopped it then, but Revanth is doing exactly what we resisted.”

Alleging that ‘Revanth is Acting as a Real Estate CM’ and calling HILTP an “ATM for the Congress Party,” Rama Rao accused the Chief Minister of prioritising real estate interests over actual governance. He issued a stern warning to all stakeholders, stating, “Industrialists who purchase land under this policy will face serious legal troubles in the future.”