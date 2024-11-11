Revanth unveils Rs 110 cr ghat road project in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has vowed to complete Makthal, Narayanpet and Kodangal projects in time so that the Palamuru district could turn green and put a check on migrations.

Addressing a meeting after visiting Kurumurthy Swamy Temple which is also known as poor man’s Tirumala located in Ammapur village of Chinnachintakunta mandal of Mahbubnagar district on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said he had directed the District Collector to send proposals to improve the facilities at the temple. He said he owes his success in elections to the blessings of Lord Venkateswara who is the main deity here.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 3.7 km ghat road and an elevated corridor at the Kurumurthy Swamy Temple and said that the government would improve road and infrastructure facilities to all rural and tribal areas in the district, including laying of BT roads.

The new road project leading to hilltop of the Kurumurthy Swamy Temple is estimated to cost Rs 110 crore. The construction of these roads and facilities is expected to be completed by the next Brahmotsavam, greatly benefiting the district and its people.

The CM announced that Amara Raja Batteries had agreed to hire local, unemployed youth. Future industries in the region will provide skill training to help locals gain employment, he said.

Revanth Reddy said that though Mahbubnagar was represented by important leaders, including former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, it has been neglected in terms of development. KCR represented the district in Parliament during Telangana movement but did nothing to improve the condition of the local people. Now, he is opposing the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project, he said. The CM asked the Department of Endowments to create plans for the development of another temple in the district—Manyamkonda besides Kurumurthy temple—emphasizing their importance as cultural and spiritual centers.