Revenue growth remained sluggish in Telangana in Aug: CAG report

Hyderabad: Revenue generation in Telangana remains low in the month of August. The revenue generation from liquor sales, sales tax and property registrations registered lower than corresponding month. However, the government has spent the highest capital expenditure of Rs 8,100 crore in August in the current financial year.

The CAG report for the month of August disclosed that Stamps and Registration department achieved only 32.58 per cent of target of Rs 19,087 crore revenue till August this year. Last year, it was 35.06 per cent. In the sales tax, it was only 37.58 as against 40.32 per cent last year. Revenue growth in liquor sales was also not impressive in August month. Only 28.09 per cent of the total target of Rs 27,623 crore was achieved. Last year, it was 30.48 per cent. However, GST collections increased a little bit in August. 35.42 per cent of the target was achieved. Last year, it was 34.99 per cent.

Though the state government is taking several initiatives, the revenue generating wings are not achieving desired results in the 2025-2026 financial year.