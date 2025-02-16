Review meeting on PM SHRI scheme held

Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma has instructed the Education department officials to provide facilities in schools selected under the PM SHRI scheme.

A review meeting was held with the headmasters of the follow-ing schools under the PM SHRI scheme in the district: TSMS Malhar, ZPHS Tekumatla, Kaleshwaram, Gollabuddaram, Chel-poor, TSWR EES Chityala, TSMS Ghanpur, and MPPES Yamanpally. The meeting discussed utilisation of PM SHRI funds, expendi-ture of Samagra Shiksha funds, achieving good results in 10th grade exams, APAR registration, issuing appointment letters to DSC 2008 candidates, and other aspects. Rahul Sharma stated that out of the sanctioned Rs 73,76,640 for the eight schools selected under the PM SHRI scheme, Rs 49,29,356 has been spent so far. He directed that the remaining funds should be used to complete the specified works prompt-ly.

He emphasised that only after the utilisation of the first phase of funds, the second phase of funds will be sanctioned.