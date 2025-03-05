Revisit Rajiv Swagruha scheme to fix allottees’ woes, FGG urges CM

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to revisit the Rajiv Swagruha scheme and provide the necessary civic amenities to already allotted houses, complete the incomplete flats and houses so that the allottees are relieved of the problem.

The FGG President M Padmanabha Reddy said that the governments in the past had taken up a number of schemes to provide shelter and one such scheme was ‘Rajiv Swagruha’ for providing affordable housing to the urban middle class. It was proposed to allot flats / houses at 25 per cent less than the market. For allotment applications were called and there was a good response from urban middle class. The government through GO 8, dated March 17, 2007 ordered for development of integrated town ships in urban areas for Rajiv Swagruha dwellings. For this purpose, Housing Board, Industrial Infrastructure Corporate and Urban Development authorities were made implementing authorities.

The scheme started in the year 2007 with a target of 3,716 flats and 556 individual houses (total of 4,272) and closed by 2013. As against a target of 3,716 flats, only 2,956 were constructed and allotted to applicants. Regarding houses, as against the target of 556 houses only 195 houses were taken up and were half completed. So far, an amount of Rs 1,809.56 crore were spent which includes a loan of Rs 919.31 crore from various banks. Till now, an amount of Rs 763.55 crore are obtained from allottees, which means a net loss of Rs 1,046 crore to government.

The FGG president pointed out that even in allotted houses, lack of proper roads, drinking water, drainage, poor construction is badly affecting the life of allottees. The idea of development of an integrated town ship remained on paper only. The scheme was badly planned and left half way, resulting in the suffering of middle-class families, he alleged.