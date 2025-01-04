"Rice Millers Urged to Complete CMR Grain for FCI for 2023-24 Rabi & 2024-25 Kharif"

Wanaparthy District : On Saturday, the Additional Collector Revenue G Venkateswarlu held a meeting with rice millers on the issue of CMR grain at the conference hall of the Collectorate.

Speaking, the Additional Collector ordered that the CMR grain to be given to the Food Corporation of India for the 2023-24 Rabi season should be completed by January 25. Similarly, the rice millers were also ordered to immediately complete the CMR grain to be given to the Civil Supply Corporation for the 2024-25 Kharif season. He warned that legal action would be taken against the millers if they did not hand over the grain within the specified time. The millers were advised to abandon their negligent attitude and hand over the CMR grain and avoid legal action.

He also said that many millers are not giving bank guarantees no matter how much they say, and if the same trend continues, they will not hesitate to shift the grain to others.















