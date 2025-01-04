  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

"Rice Millers Urged to Complete CMR Grain for FCI for 2023-24 Rabi & 2024-25 Kharif"

Rice Millers Urged to Complete CMR Grain for FCI for 2023-24 Rabi & 2024-25 Kharif
x
Highlights

On Saturday, the Additional Collector Revenue G Venkateswarlu held a meeting with rice millers on the issue of CMR grain at the conference hall of the Collectorate.

Wanaparthy District : On Saturday, the Additional Collector Revenue G Venkateswarlu held a meeting with rice millers on the issue of CMR grain at the conference hall of the Collectorate.

Speaking, the Additional Collector ordered that the CMR grain to be given to the Food Corporation of India for the 2023-24 Rabi season should be completed by January 25. Similarly, the rice millers were also ordered to immediately complete the CMR grain to be given to the Civil Supply Corporation for the 2024-25 Kharif season. He warned that legal action would be taken against the millers if they did not hand over the grain within the specified time. The millers were advised to abandon their negligent attitude and hand over the CMR grain and avoid legal action.

He also said that many millers are not giving bank guarantees no matter how much they say, and if the same trend continues, they will not hesitate to shift the grain to others.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick