Ride to safety campaign held, 240 helmets distributed
Hyderabad: The South-East zone traffic police, in association with ICICI Lombard and TRAX S Society, a road safety NGO, have organised a ‘ride to safety’ campaign and distributed helmets (ICICI Lombard) to the police personnel and their children near Bandlaguda police station in Chandrayangutta on Wednesday.
Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, P Viswa Prasad, attended the programme and expressed his gratitude towards TRAX S Society, Hyderabad. On this occasion, 240 pairs of helmets were sponsored and distributed by TRAX S Society, who addressed the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler to avoid head injuries or fatalities and created awareness on road safety and rules.
Meanwhile, traffic police conducted a special drive at Moghul College, Bandlaguda, and booked 60 cases against motorists for not wearing helmets and for wrong-side driving.
V Chandra Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, South East zone traffic and J Sreenu, Inspector of police, Chandrayangutta, and traffic personnel of South East zone were also present.