  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ride to safety campaign held, 240 helmets distributed

Ride to safety campaign held, 240 helmets distributed
x
Highlights

The South-East zone traffic police, in association with ICICI Lombard and TRAX S Society, a road safety NGO, have organised a ‘ride to safety’ campaign and distributed helmets (ICICI Lombard)

Hyderabad: The South-East zone traffic police, in association with ICICI Lombard and TRAX S Society, a road safety NGO, have organised a ‘ride to safety’ campaign and distributed helmets (ICICI Lombard) to the police personnel and their children near Bandlaguda police station in Chandrayangutta on Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, P Viswa Prasad, attended the programme and expressed his gratitude towards TRAX S Society, Hyderabad. On this occasion, 240 pairs of helmets were sponsored and distributed by TRAX S Society, who addressed the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler to avoid head injuries or fatalities and created awareness on road safety and rules.

Meanwhile, traffic police conducted a special drive at Moghul College, Bandlaguda, and booked 60 cases against motorists for not wearing helmets and for wrong-side driving.

V Chandra Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, South East zone traffic and J Sreenu, Inspector of police, Chandrayangutta, and traffic personnel of South East zone were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick