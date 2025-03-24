  • Menu
Rising mercury in Telangana: Beat the heat smartly

Rising mercury in Telangana: Beat the heat smartly
Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to experience dry weather tomorrow, with a rise in temperatures across the state. A trough extending from Chhattisgarh to northern Kerala is influencing the weather conditions.

According to meteorological reports, temperatures in Telangana may increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Adilabad is likely to record a maximum temperature of 38.3°C, while Hyderabad could see temperatures reaching 33.8°C.

Precautionary measures for dry weather:

  • Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.
  • Avoid Direct Sun Exposure: Minimise outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.
  • Wear Light Clothing: Opt for loose, light-coloured clothes to stay cool.
  • Use Sunscreen & Protective Gear: Apply sunscreen and wear hats or sunglasses when stepping out.
  • Keep Indoors Cool: Use fans, air coolers, or air conditioning to maintain indoor comfort.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to rise.

