Live
- PM Modi applauds citizens' engagement as 'Mann Ki Baat' inputs pour in ahead of March 30 broadcast
- Rising mercury in Telangana: Beat the heat smartly
- Reigning Champion Minakshi Defeats Nitu Ghanghas in Clash of Titans at Women’s Nationals
- BJP leader Maheshwar Reddy questions land allocation and pension increase
- ‘Historic milestone’: First freight rake placed at Tripura terminal
- Hyderabad braces for traffic diversions ahead of Chief Minister’s Iftar event
- ‘True sportsmanship overrides all else’: PT Usha inaugurates National Maritime Games 2025
- Aiming at Rs 22,50,00 per capita income by 2047: MP CM Mohan Yadav
- North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy organises Yoga event in Meghalaya
- IPL 2025: DC fight back as Marsh, Pooran power LSG to 209/8
Rising mercury in Telangana: Beat the heat smartly
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to experience dry weather tomorrow, with a rise in temperatures across the state. A trough extending from...
Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to experience dry weather tomorrow, with a rise in temperatures across the state. A trough extending from Chhattisgarh to northern Kerala is influencing the weather conditions.
According to meteorological reports, temperatures in Telangana may increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Adilabad is likely to record a maximum temperature of 38.3°C, while Hyderabad could see temperatures reaching 33.8°C.
Precautionary measures for dry weather:
- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.
- Avoid Direct Sun Exposure: Minimise outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.
- Wear Light Clothing: Opt for loose, light-coloured clothes to stay cool.
- Use Sunscreen & Protective Gear: Apply sunscreen and wear hats or sunglasses when stepping out.
- Keep Indoors Cool: Use fans, air coolers, or air conditioning to maintain indoor comfort.
Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to rise.
Next Story