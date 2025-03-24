Rising mercury in Telangana: Beat the heat smartly

Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to experience dry weather tomorrow, with a rise in temperatures across the state. A trough extending from Chhattisgarh to northern Kerala is influencing the weather conditions.

According to meteorological reports, temperatures in Telangana may increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Adilabad is likely to record a maximum temperature of 38.3°C, while Hyderabad could see temperatures reaching 33.8°C.

Precautionary measures for dry weather:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Avoid Direct Sun Exposure: Minimise outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.

Minimise outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours. Wear Light Clothing: Opt for loose, light-coloured clothes to stay cool.

Opt for loose, light-coloured clothes to stay cool. Use Sunscreen & Protective Gear: Apply sunscreen and wear hats or sunglasses when stepping out.

Gear: Apply sunscreen and wear hats or sunglasses when stepping out. Keep Indoors Cool: Use fans, air coolers, or air conditioning to maintain indoor comfort.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to rise.