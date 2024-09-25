  • Menu
RMP’s negligence leads to death

RMP’s negligence leads to death
Mancherial: A 25-year-old man, Batthula Madhukar, died due to brain damage allegedly caused by an RMP’s (registered medical practitioner) negligence in Kotha Kommugudem village, Luxettipet Mandal.

Madhukar’s family members alleged that RMP Boddula Srinivas administered an injection, which led to Madhukar’s condition deteriorating. Despite warnings from doctors, the RMP continued treatment, resulting in brain infection and eventual death.

The family staged a road blockade demanding action against the RMP. Police assured them that a case would be registered, and an investigation conducted.

Cercle Inspector Allam Narender said counselling would be provided to RMPs and criminal cases would be filed if they continued to provide substandard treatment.

