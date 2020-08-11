Roads closure in Secunderabad due to security concerns

Secunderabad: Keeping in view of the security threat ahead Independence Day celebrations, the military establishment announced closure of road in Secunderabad Cantonment area.

It will be effective from 4 am on August 14 to 6 pm of August 16 and the roads that include are Residency Road, Hislop Road, Amherst Road, Gurbaksh Marg, Rajendra Singhji Road, Lake line Ranges Road, Barr Road, Yapral Road, Gough Road, Wellington Road, AOC Road, Mornington Road and Entrenchment Road.

According to sources, the military establishments are in the target list of anti-national elements. Keeping this in view, the security in the Cantonment area has been enhance and road closure would be in force a day prior to I-Day and a day after it.

However, ambulances, school buses, police van, government officials on duty, state/ district administration officials on duty, medical cases being transported in private vehicles for medical help, funeral processions for burial/ cremation within Cantonment and essential service vehicles would be permitted after carrying out due security checks and establishing identity. The citizens are requested to cooperate with military authorities for maintenance of high-security alert.