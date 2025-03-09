Robotech speeds up SLBC tunnel rescue operation

Hyderabad: Robotic technology has been deployed to accelerate rescue operations in the SLBC tunnel, where eight workers remain trapped. The robots are assisting rescue teams, which have faced challenges such as oxygen depletion and significant water seepage inside the tunnel.

The government has allocated Rs 4 crore for the rescue efforts, utilising the expertise of robotic specialists. The teams have progressed up to 13.95 km inside the tunnel, but the final 50 meters remain highly unstable due to oxygen depletion, excessive water seepage, and metal fragments from the collapsed Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). Given these hazards, robots equipped with high-resolution cameras, infrared sensors, and robotic arms have been deployed to assess conditions and assist in extraction.

Officials stated that video and photo recordings from the robots would be analysed to determine the next course of action. They emphasized that the government is employing the best global technology to overcome the challenges in the final stretch of the 14-kilometer-long tunnel.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced an immediate allocation of Rs 4 crore for robotic rescue systems. Additionally, cadaver dogs from Kerala have detected a strong odor at a specific location, suggesting the presence of three bodies.

Despite continuous efforts by 11 national-level rescue teams over the past two weeks, locating and retrieving the trapped workers remains a challenge. The minister stated that the government is consulting tunnel construction and rescue experts from around the world to determine the safest course of action. On Saturday, 525 personnel were actively engaged in the rescue efforts. He assured that the government would provide full support to the families of the missing workers. The minister also reviewed the ongoing dewatering and desilting efforts, confirming that updates would be provided following a review on March 11. Uttam Kumar Reddy further explained that while the Compressed Air System (CPS) is operational, the conveyor belt had collapsed during the accident. However, it has been largely restored, except for the last 50-100 meters.