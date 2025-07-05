‘Robust security measures in place for Bibi-ka-Alam procession’

Hyderabad: Robust security arrangements have been put in place across Hyderabad city in observance of the Muharram procession, which is scheduled for Sunday, the Day of Ashura (10 Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar). On Friday, marking the 8th day of Muharram, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand visited Bibi Ka Alawa in Dabeerpura, offering flowers and ‘dattis’ as he personally inspected the security and bandobast preparations.

Hyderabad Deccan stands as one of India’s prominent centres with a long-standing tradition of Muharram mourning. The ‘Bibi-ka-Alam’ is particularly notable as the most visible ‘Alam’ (replica) embodying the Deccan’s unique tradition, though thousands also throng numerous other ‘Ashoorkhanas’ where alams are installed. Each year, during this annual ‘Azadari’ (mourning) procession, several thousand Shia Muslim mourners, often barefoot and bare-chested, engage in self-flagellation, commencing their march from Bibi-ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura and proceeding to Masjid-e-Ilahi in Chaderghat.

During his visit on Friday, C V Anand stated that due to the large number of people expected on 9 and 10 Muharram, approximately 3,000 police personnel are being deployed as a precautionary measure to ensure the procession takes place peacefully. The Commissioner appealed for all necessary advance measures regarding traffic, safety, and security to be undertaken, and he requested public cooperation with the police to ensure peaceful Muharram observances. Regarding traffic management, Mr Anand noted, “Additional police personnel have been brought in from outside, and measures have been taken under the supervision of the Traffic DCPs to ensure smooth traffic flow.”

He acknowledged the possibility of snatchings, pickpocketing, and eve-teasing during procession times, but added, “Our crime police and She Teams have been vigilant, curbing these activities and taking some individuals into custody.” Meanwhile, all necessary arrangements have been finalised by various departments, including the GHMC, R&B, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL, Zoo authorities (for the elephant), fire, and health services. In a significant development, an elephant named Lakshmi, belonging to Sri Sri Sri Jagad Guru Chenna Basava Rajendra Maha Samigal at Sri Karibasava Swamy Mutt in Horapete, Tumkur, Karnataka, arrived in the city on Friday night.

This elephant will carry the traditional Bibi-ka-Alam procession on Sunday. The successful arrangement for bringing the elephant was made through the efforts of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. AIMIM MLC Riyaz ul Hasan Effendi personally travelled to Karnataka to escort the elephant to Hyderabad. Earlier, organisers had identified and selected an elephant in Delhi for the procession, but the Telangana Forest Department had denied permission citing animal welfare concerns and transport regulations. An official letter from the forest department stated, “Keeping the safety and well-being of the elephant in view, permission cannot be granted for transport of the elephant from New Delhi to Hyderabad.” With the absence of the initial elephant, no rehearsals were conducted this year for the elephant ahead of the main procession.