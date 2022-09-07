Row over installation of Shivaji statue

Kamareddy: Controversy erupted when the idol of Shivaji was installed on the pedestal built for the installation of Basaveshwara idol in Madnoor mandal in Kamareddy district.

Mandal Lingayat Samaj president Pandit Rao went on a hunger strike in front of the Tahsildar's office to protest against the police for not arresting the perpetrators of the incident.

The Lingayat Samaj had decided to install a statue of Mahatma Basaveshwar three years ago in the old bus stand area of Madnoor mandal.

The altar was built after taking administrative permission but the idol was not installed due to the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, some unknown people installed a small statue of Shivaji Maharaj on the same altar three days ago.

The Lingayats alleged that they tried to create discord between the castes by installing the statue of Shivaji Maharaj illegally. The Lingayat Samaj leaders filed a complaint with the police seeking resolution of the dispute by arresting the accused.

But even though it has been a week, the accused have not been arrested yet. As the problem was not resolved, Lingayat Samaj mandal president Pandit Rao Patel sat on a hunger strike in front of the tehsildar's office.

In support of them, Lingayat Samaj leaders and activists organised a dharna and rasta roko at the old bus stand and blocked highway 161 at Menur.

However, there was no clear assurance from the police that the protesters would be arrested.