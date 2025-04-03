Royals’ plea to protect historic ‘Kottabavi’

Gadwal: Members of the Kishtareddy Bangla royal lineage, including Suhasini Reddy, Vikramasimha Reddy, and Venkata Krishna Reddy, met with District Collector B M Santosh to discuss the ongoing issue surrounding Kottabavi (Janakamma Bhavi) in Gadwal. They provided insights into the historical significance of the well and urged the Collector to take necessary legal action against individuals attempting to encroach upon this historic site and erase its traces.

The delegation emphasized that Gadwal’s rich history has been immortalized through its architectural heritage, with several films showcasing its legacy. They asserted that in the national historical context, the Arundhati Fort is synonymous with Gadwal, and vice versa. Hence, it is crucial to preserve the region’s architectural wealth and prevent unauthorized encroachments.

Later, speaking to media persons at Kishtareddy Bangla, former ZPTC member and former MP’s son, Gadwal Venkatradhi Reddy, along with Suhasini Reddy and Vikramasimha Reddy, highlighted that their ancestors, who were part of the Arugu family with strong sibling ties, built the Kottabhavi (Janakamma Bhavi) in memory of Janakamma after her passing. They stressed that preserving such ancient wells was the responsibility of the state government, ensuring that cultural and historical landmarks remain intact for future generations.

During the media interaction, Suhasini Reddy expressed her disappointment over the lack of historical consciousness among the present-day leaders. She emphasized the need to protect Gadwal’s heritage and lamented the ongoing encroachments on their ancestral assets.

Among those present were Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu, CPI and CPM district leaders Anjaneyulu and Narasimha, as well as Senior Citizens Forum president Mohan Rao, who all extended their support to the cause.