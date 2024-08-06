RR Collector kicks off clean and green drive

Rangareddy: As a part of the ‘clean and green’ drive, the idea rolled out by the State government, the Ranga Reddy district administration brought their whole fleet and staff to the ground to ensure roads and streets appeared neat and tidy until August 9.

The five-day clean and green drive that began on Monday will continue until August 9, as per officials. Apart from municipalities across the district, several areas under GHMC witnessed the drive on Monday.

District collector K Shashanka himself participated in the programme in Ibrahimpatnam mandal. He asked officials to put in more efforts to ensure cleanliness, coupled with increasing green cover in both rural and urban areas.

Addressing officials, sanitary staff, and students, he said, "Every person produces 250 gm of garbage a day, which is somewhere between 100 and 200 kg of refuse a year. “To address this issue, we need to adopt a reduce-reuse-recycle (RRR) policy to ensure a neat and tidy environment in and around our habitats.”

Urging people to take up planting saplings to promote a pollution-free environment and bring awareness, among others, to replicate it, he said, “officials too should hold clean and green drives in rural and urban areas by ensuring public participation in the programmes.”

Later, the DC flagged off the clean and green awareness rally, in which students, sanitary staff, and officials participated. Students raised slogans about the importance of a neat and tidy environment. They took a pledge to ensure their surroundings were neat and clean.

RDO Anantha Reddy, municipal chairperson K Sravanti, sanitary staff, and officials from various departments, participated in the programme.

The sanitary staff in the Rajendranagar circle held clean and green drives in different areas. Soon after holding the ‘Prajavani’ at the circle office, Deputy Commissioner Rajendranagar K Ravi Kumar took up plantations at various locations. Garbage removal and cleaning of the streets were taken up by the sanitary staff.

Local MLA Prakash Goud, who recently jumped into the Congress, accompanied the officials. Laxmiguda, Mailrdevpally, and Shastripuram wards were covered on the first day of the programme.