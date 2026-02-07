Rs 17,000 cr urban push under CM Revanth Reddy

In the two years since coming to power, the Congress government has allocated Rs 17,000 crore for the development of cities and towns across the State, undertaking 3,994 works in 130 municipalities.

According to officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has special focus on the urban local bodies in the state as the Municipal Minister.

He has ensured these funds have been systematically utilised for the construction of roads and highways, flood management and control works, prevention of pollution in lakes, provision of amenities in colonies and slums, development of public parks and improvement of water supply and sewage systems.

Since assuming office, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has held the portfolio of Municipal Administration. The Chief Minister has shown special initiative for the development of municipalities and has undertaken unprecedented reforms in the Municipal Department. These reforms have been implemented to facilitate administrative ease, development of all towns, improved civic services, and better supervision.

According to officials, the MAUD department, which was a single department since the time of the undivided state, has been divided into two. The GHMC, municipalities and corporations in the Telangana Core Urban Region (CURE) have been constituted as an urban division, and a Special Chief Secretary to the government has been appointed for it. Municipalities and corporations located outside the CURE have been constituted into a separate category, and another senior IAS officer has been appointed to oversee them.

With a futuristic vision of developing all cities and towns in the state on the lines of Hyderabad, the Chief Minister has formulated the plans. It is noteworthy that the people’s government has released Rs 996.27 crore in stamp duty funds, which had been pending since 2019, for urban development.

Earlier, many development works could not be started due to the non-release of the state’s share of funds on time.

With the people’s government releasing the state’s share promptly, all the works that were pending for so long have now commenced at the ground level, said a senior official.

The government has completed the necessary key reforms under the State Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. As a result, Telangana qualified to receive Rs. 1,698 crore as reform-linked assistance.

Allocations over two years total Rs 17,472.22 crore, including Rs 9,387.11 crore from the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) for 2,374 works across 130 municipalities.”

Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Authority scheme of Rs. 1,896.96 crore for 1,166 works in 85 municipalities, under the transfer duty Rs 462.19 crore in 110 municipalities, under Swachh Bharat Mission- Rs 462.19 crore for 347 works in 236 municipalities. (Of which the state’s share is Rs 286.20 crore and the Central government’s share is Rs 175.99 crore). Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme Rs 4,729.69 crore for 107 works in 109 municipalities.