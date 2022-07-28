RTA set to make 59 services online

Hyderabad: Ina bid to improve citizen services in the Transport department, the State government computerised all the services of the department. A total of 59 services are made online with a provision to make online payment and a slot system for all services.

The Transport department plays a key role in issuing driving licences, registration of vehicles, issue of permits, collection of tax, enforcement of vehicle violations and promotion of road safety which will now be available online.

On an average 33,000 transactions take place every day in the transport offices across the State. To further increase the services, computerisation was made which enabled faster access, greater transparency and accountability, said the department.

The RTA application has also been integrated with T-App folio which is a mobile app developed by the State government for citizen services. Artificial Intelligence based Liveness Detection to check whether the photo received through the smartphone is that of a real person or not,Machine Learning based Entity Resolution to check the demographic attributes like name, fathers name, date of birth and address.

For transparency in service delivery, the department has also decided to rely more on m-Governance through a project called 'Anywhere Anytime Online Services' in the Transport department where citizens who want to avail certain RTA services need not visit the RTO office. "So far 1,13,115 transactions have been recorded under Anywhere Anytime Online Services," added the department.

Presently, the online services within 'Anywhere Anytime' are issue of duplicate learner licence, duplicate licence, Smart Card in lieu of surrender of existing driving licence, history sheet for licence, renewal of driving licence and many more.

As per the department, in Telangana there are around 1.47 crore vehicles as on July 21 and the revenue collected this year so far is Rs 1,615 crore whereas last year it was Rs 868 crore only. The Transport department collects revenues from issuing driving licenses, registration of motor vehicles, permits and taxes.