RTC to Launch Free WiFi in Buses and Stations to Boost Passenger Experience and Revenue

The RTC management is working to improve the travel experience for passengers. They want to make both the bus journey and the waiting time at stations more enjoyable.

To do this, RTC is planning to offer free WiFi to passengers. This service will be available both in buses and at bus stops. RTC has already discussed this idea with a private internet company. They have also informed the state government about the plan.

Recently, RTC officials gave a PowerPoint presentation about the WiFi project. The presentation was shown at a meeting with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. The minister liked the idea and gave approval to start the project.

Now, RTC is moving fast to put the plan into action.

WiFi in All Buses and Stations

The plan is to give WiFi in all types of buses and all bus stations at the same time.

In the first phase, passengers can watch selected movies and songs on their phones.

Later, general internet access will also be provided. However, there will be ads while watching the videos or listening to music.

Extra Income for RTC

RTC expects to earn good money from this service. The income will be shared between the internet company and RTC. This way, RTC will offer entertainment to passengers and also make extra money. bus stops not bus stations