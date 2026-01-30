RTC top official inspects bus facilities for Medaram jatara

With the ongoing Medaram Jatara, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy carried out an inspection of the transport facilities at key points along the route from Uppal to Medaram on Thursday.

“Furthermore, to ensure the safety of children accompanying devotees to the Medaram Maha Jatara, he reviewed the procedure for attaching identification tags to children at specially established security centres at Uppal bus stop and Hanamkonda bus stand. He personally tagged the children himself and emphasised that these safety measures are crucial to preventing children from getting lost during the journey to Medaram.”

Nagi Reddy directed the RTC officials to make all necessary arrangements to guarantee that devotees experience no difficulties. He also reviewed the queues at the Hanamkonda bus stand, engaging with passengers to gather feedback on the transport services. The passengers conveyed their satisfaction with the initiatives taken by the RTC to provide comfortable transport services.

Karimnagar Zone Executive Director Sri Solomon, Warangal Regional Manager Vijaya Bhanu and other officials were present.